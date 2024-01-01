$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
GT Premium - Leather Seats
2021 Ford Mustang
GT Premium - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,647KM
VIN 1FATP8FFXM5104187
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # S2506
- Mileage 7,647 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, SYNC!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Ford Mustang attracts drivers with its impressive ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance icon. This 2021 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage convertible has just 7,647 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT Premium. Crank up the power with this Mustang GT Premium offering an exceptional list of features such as leather heated seats, unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a larger touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include front fog lights, a front lip spoiler, proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, lane keep assist, Ford Co-Pilot360, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, streaming audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, power front seats, a limited slip differential and 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Sync, Proximity Key, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FATP8FFXM5104187.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Sync
Ford Co-Pilot360
2021 Ford Mustang