2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E
Premium - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
12,949KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,949 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The future is electrifying, and this Mustang Mach-E is leading the charge. This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 12,949 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Premium. The joy of driving is revitalized with this Mustang Mach-E Premium as it comes loaded with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, SYNC 4 with an enhanced navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and unique aluminum wheels. Additional upscale features include a massive sunroof, power rear liftgate, ActiveX power seats, a heated steering wheel, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, 360 camera with parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Navigation, Sync 4, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SU0MMA08333.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $446.34 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $19145 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Forward collision alert
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
SYNC 4
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7