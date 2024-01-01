Menu
Account
Sign In
We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2021 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 98,350 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH4MLD06459 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH4MLD06459</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$255.11</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15268 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2021 Ford Ranger

98,350 KM

Details Description

$37,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT/LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT/LARIAT

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$37,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,350KM
VIN 1FTER4FH4MLD06459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2565
  • Mileage 98,350 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2021 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 98,350 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH4MLD06459.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15268 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM for sale in Selkirk, MB
2013 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM 196,867 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Cooper S for sale in Selkirk, MB
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Cooper S 53,764 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION for sale in Selkirk, MB
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT PLATINUM EDITION 112,954 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger