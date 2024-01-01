$55,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$55,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,643KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GTP9EEL8MG426346
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 58,643 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Memory Seat!
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 58,643 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 58,643 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2020 Chevrolet Spark LT 23,876 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon SLT 114,362 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Yukon XL SLT 156,748 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$55,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2021 GMC Sierra 1500