2021 GMC Terrain

$34,694 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 3 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432534

9432534 Stock #: 22702A

22702A VIN: 3GKALTEVXML349634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,353 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Power Options POWER SEAT Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Forward collision alert Teen Driver Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights Lane Keep Assist 4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.