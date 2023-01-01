$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2021 Jeep Gladiator
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
36,665KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10217205
- Stock #: S2349
- VIN: 1C6HJTFG0ML622700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,665 KM
Vehicle Description
You no longer have to decide between a Jeep and a truck with the 2021 Jeep Gladiator. This 2021 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 36,665 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTFG0ML622700.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7