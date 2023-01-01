$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited 4x4
103,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10619313
- Stock #: 23428A
- VIN: 1C4RJKBG1M8117989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Your adventurous family deserves a trail-rated, yet comfortable SUV and this 2021 Grand Cherokee delivers with ease. This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The next level in the iconic Grand Cherokee family, this 3 row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that that you can have an elegant interior and incredible off-road capability in the same package. Don't let its size fool you, this Grand Cherokee L may be a bit longer, but it still offers excellent agility and modern efficiency. Whether you're navigating a backwood trail or taking your family to the shopping mall, this award winning Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter where it may be.This SUV has 103,123 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKBG1M8117989.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
