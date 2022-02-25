$69,694+ tax & licensing
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
- Low Mileage
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
7,503KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8375598
- Stock #: A2220
- VIN: 2LMPJ8KPXMBL02775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,503 KM
Vehicle Description
This Lincoln Nautilus is more than a luxury crossover with its real SUV pedigree and ability. This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. It handles well, is very spacious, and leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This low mileage SUV has just 7,503 kms. It's copper in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KPXMBL02775.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $422.12 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18106 ). See dealer for details.
