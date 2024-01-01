$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,551KM
VIN JM3KFBDY4M0115264
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 80,551 KM
Vehicle Description
Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim!
This Mazda CX-5's interior is one of the best in the class, offering great versatility and excellent fit and finish. This 2021 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2021 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2021 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 80,551 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This CX-5 GT has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/

Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Active Driver Assistance, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Radar Cruise Control, LED Lights
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2021 Mazda CX-5