2021 Mazda CX-9
100th Anniversary Edition AWD 100th Anniversary Edition
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,812KM
VIN JM3TCBAY9M0450022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Head up display
Radar Cruise Control
LED Lights
heated steering wheels
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2021 Mazda CX-9