2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG43
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
76,200KM
Used
VIN W1N0J6EB9MF953246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHIYE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,200 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Spacious and sensuous, the acclaimed GLC cabin rewards your touch on every surface. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This SUV has 76,200 kms. It's whiye in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class