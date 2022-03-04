2021 Nissan Rogue

$43,995 + taxes & licensing 7 , 2 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8470260

8470260 Stock #: 0870

0870 VIN: 5N1AT3BB6MC714520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,245 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Trim Chrome Trim Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Assist ADAPTIVE CRUISE Lane Keep Assist Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.