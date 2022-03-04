$43,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
8,383KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8470263
- Stock #: 0869
- VIN: 5N1AT3BB4MC807987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45315 - Our Price is just $43995!
Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 8,383 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Chrome Trim
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Assist
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Keep Assist
Wi-Fi
