2021 RAM 1500

$6,830 + taxes & licensing 5,714 KM Used

Listing ID: 8125054

8125054 Stock #: 0745

0745 VIN: 1C6RR7FGXMS574049

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,714 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Engine Immobilizer glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Seats w/Vinyl Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat Black Rotary Shifter Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1740# Maximum Payload Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Tip Start Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Convenience Electronics Convenience Group Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features LED BED LIGHTING 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Sub Zero Package

