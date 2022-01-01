Low Mileage, Sub Zero Package, Electronics Convenience Group, Class IV Hitch Receiver, LED Bed Lighting!
Compare at $57489 - Our Price is just $55815!
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 Classic pickup. This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck.This low mileage Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,714 kms. It's hydro blue pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. The Express trim adds to the lower Tradesman trim on this Ram 1500 Classic provides extra value. This rugged work truck gives you Ram capability while offering upgraded features like aluminum wheels and front fog lamps. This awesome truck also comes with a 6 speaker audio system with wireless streaming audio, a USB port to charge your electronic devices, cruise control for highway driving, electronic stability control, ParkView back-up camera and a tilt steering wheel for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sub Zero Package, Electronics Convenience Group, Class Iv Hitch Receiver, Led Bed Lighting.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage