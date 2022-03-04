$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Limited - HEMI V8 - Sunroof
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
47,796KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8603132
- Stock #: 22JG2851A
- VIN: 1C6SRFHT1MN698876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22JG2851A
- Mileage 47,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $7205 - Our Price is just $6995!
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2021 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 47,796 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Ram 1500 Limited comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and elegant styling, heated and cooled premium leather seats with heated second row seats, blind spot detection and Uconnect 4C with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, Active-Level air suspension, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Sunroof, Limited Level 1 Equipment Group, Leather Seats, Technology Group, Bed Utility Group, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFHT1MN698876.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Trailer Hitch
Sunroof
Trailer Tow Group
HEMI V8
Technology Group
BED UTILITY GROUP
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
