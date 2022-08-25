Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota 4Runner

26,738 KM

Details Description

$58,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,694

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Limited Nightshade

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Limited Nightshade

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$58,694

+ taxes & licensing

26,738KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9001639
  • Stock #: A2227A
  • VIN: JTEJU5JR7M5940741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,738 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Toyota 4Runner offers a refined interior with excellent four wheel drive capability. This 2021 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 26,738 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $355.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15248 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

2021 Toyota 4Runner ...
 26,738 KM
$58,694 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento SX ...
 75,472 KM
$27,694 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 83,113 KM
$41,694 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory