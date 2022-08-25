$58,694+ tax & licensing
$58,694
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner
Limited Nightshade
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
26,738KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9001639
- Stock #: A2227A
- VIN: JTEJU5JR7M5940741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,738 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota 4Runner offers a refined interior with excellent four wheel drive capability. This 2021 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 26,738 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $355.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $15248 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
