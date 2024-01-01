$39,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander
XLE
2021 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$39,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,113KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH7MS542422
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 116,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Softex Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Climate Control, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, SiriusXM
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $1499 from its regular price of $41490. This Toyota Highlander is ready for your next family adventure with modern tech and a smooth comfortable ride. This 2021 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 116,113 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious Highlander XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as SofTex heated seats, a power sunroof, a SofTex wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune Audio Plus, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and USB charging ports, remote engine start, LED fog lights and headlights with automatic highbeam assist plus split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include dual-zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, a power rear liftgate, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$39,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2021 Toyota Highlander