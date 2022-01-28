$43,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2021 Toyota RAV4
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$43,980
+ taxes & licensing
11,480KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8227872
- Stock #: 0778A
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV4MC184115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,480 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45299 - Our Price is just $43980!
With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2021 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This low mileage SUV has just 11,480 kms. It's dark grey in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE AWD. Stepping up to this all wheel drive RAV4 XLE is a great choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7