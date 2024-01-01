$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline/United
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline/United
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,082KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX2MM082082
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 92,082 KM
Vehicle Description
The ride quality and suspension on this 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan offer a truly luxurious driving experience. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 92,082 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan