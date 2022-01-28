Menu
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

22,393 KM

Details Description

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4Motion

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4Motion

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

22,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8176183
  • Stock #: 0811
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX6MM068492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear View Camera

Compare at $41198 - Our Price is just $39998!

The ride quality and suspension on this 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan offer a truly luxurious driving experience. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.

The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, this Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 22,393 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, unique alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 6 speaker audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

