$28,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Bolt
2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier
2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$28,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,283KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S01N4132337
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 65,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control!
The Chevy Bolt set out to make EVs normal, and this Bolt EUV is the evolutionary step in that direction! This 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The goal for the 2022 Bolt EUV was to make electric vehicles normal. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays and more cargo room make this a must-have compact SUV for the modern age. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to make driving this 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV a breeze.This SUV has 65,283 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EUV's trim level is Premier. This Chevy Bolt is more than an eco-friendly budget beast that offers fast charging, on demand regenerative braking, and aluminum wheels. It also comes with all the modern technology you expect from an EV, like the Chevy Infotainment System with Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity all controlled with a touchscreen. If you need more reasons to love it, it also has a configurable driver information centre with selectable themes, programmable charging, remote keyless entry, ambient LED lighting, and Teen Driver technology. This Premier Bolt takes it even farther with Bose premium audio, perforated leather seats, wireless charging, blind spot and lane change assist, and rear parking sensors plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, IntelliBeam, WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2022 Chevrolet Bolt