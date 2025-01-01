Menu
2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

Off Road Suspension, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 81,135 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Colorados trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this Z71 trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension, automatic locking rear differential, automatic climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Wireless Charging.

Additional Features: Off Road Suspension, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Wireless Charging, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM

$39,991 + tax & licensing
81,135 KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN0N1162116
Body Style: Pickup Truck

Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Off Road Suspension, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 81,135 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this Z71 trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension, automatic locking rear differential, automatic climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Wireless Charging.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Off Road Suspension, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Wireless Charging, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM

