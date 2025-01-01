Menu
Vehicle Description

Off Road Suspension, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Full-size trucks seem old-fashioned when you're driving this modern, midsize Chevy Colorado. This 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 40,783 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. Upgrading to this head-turning Colorado ZR2 is a great choice as it comes with unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension with a high performance damping system, automatic locking rear differential, and a EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additional features include automatic climate control, a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio, a trailer hitch with integrated trailer brake controller, wireless charging and a unique off-road appearance package. It also includes a rear vision camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Off-road Appearance Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $342.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $20520 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

