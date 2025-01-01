$27,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,089KM
VIN 3GNAXUEVXNL251492
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 79,089 KM
Vehicle Description
LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
With plenty of cargo and passenger space, plus all the cool features you expect of a modern family vehicle, this Chevrolet Equinox is an easy choice for your adventure vehicle. This 2022 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size - roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin that's been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. This Equinox is more than just a pretty face. Inside, the cabin offers smart features designed to put you at the center of everything. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 79,089 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is an excellent decision as it features stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlights with IntelliBeam, an 8-way power driver seat, a touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy and a remote engine start. You will also get a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection and power heated outside mirrors. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Led Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Braking, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Selkirk GM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
2022 Chevrolet Equinox