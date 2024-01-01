Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

75,988 KM

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

75,988KM
Used
VIN 3GCPDCED0NG622911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour 1WT/1LT/1SP/2LT/1FL/1LS-Cloth, Jet Black, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24248AA
  • Mileage 75,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior makes this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse for any weekend adventure. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 75,988 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. This adventure-ready Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss has it all with an amazing balance of value and style. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, stylish aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also includes Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam automatic headlights, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe at all times. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Ez Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Skid Plates
Off Road Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

EZ Lift Tailgate
Intellibeam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

