2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,000KM
VIN 3GCPDCEK0NG649539
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate!
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 87,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. This adventure-ready Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss has it all with an amazing balance of value and style. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, stylish aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also includes Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam automatic headlights, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe at all times. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Ez Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Hill Descent Control, Tow Hitch, IntelliBeam, Power Driver Seat
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500