$29,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,053KM
VIN 3GCNAAEKXNG632994
Vehicle Details
- Stock # P632994
- Mileage 18,053 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver!
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior makes this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse for any weekend adventure. This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Redesigned in 2022 this Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This low mileage Regular Cab pickup has just 18,053 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This rugged Silverado Work Truck was built for a no-nonsense, hard working type of person. All work and no play makes for a dull day, so this pickup truck is equipped with the a modern Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB charging ports so your crews equipment is always ready to go. Remote keyless entry, power windows, and air conditioning offer modern convenience and comfort, while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, intellibeam automatic highbeams, and an HD rear view camera keep your crew safe. The useful Teen Driver systems also allows you to track driving habits and restrict certain features once you hand over the keys. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/

Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen, IntelliBeam
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500