$31,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
2022 Ford Edge
SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,599KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96NBB01705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 63,599 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, a touchscreen featuring SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, rear parking sensors, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J96NBB01705.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
