2022 Ford Escape

$38,794 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 0 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10161189

10161189 Stock #: 23218A

23218A VIN: 1FMCU9G65NUB42839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,068 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Convenience Proximity Key Safety Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Sync Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.