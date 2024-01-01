$60,794+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Expedition
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2022 Ford Expedition
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$60,794
+ taxes & licensing
58,046KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU1JT2NEA12115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,046 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 4, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot 360!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Ford Expedition is the class leader in almost every category, from comfort to towing and everything in between, this capable SUV has you covered! This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 58,046 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is XLT. The next generation of family adventure awaits! This impressive Expedition XLT comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, a powerful 6 speaker audio system with a large touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, useful running boards and split folding rear seats. Additional features include Ford Co-Pilot 360 with blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist, power adjustable front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control, a garage door transmitter, cruise control, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 4, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot 360, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1JT2NEA12115.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $410.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $24560 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Ford Co-Pilot 360
SYNC 4
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2022 Ford Expedition