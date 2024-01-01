Menu
Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Used
59,213KM
VIN 1FMJU1RT6NEA12655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,213 KM

Vehicle Description

Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, SYNC 4, Skid Plates!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Ford Expedition comes tailored with crisp style and plenty of extra space. This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 59,213 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Expedition's trim level is Timberline. The Timberline is the most off-road ready Expedition ever, built to empower your next family adventure. It comes equipped with an off-road suspension with best in class ground clearance, heavy duty skid plates and advanced technology like Trail Control and Trail Turn Assist. It also includes a unique interior and rugged exterior body modifications that improve your approach angles while exploring your favourite trail. You'll receive plenty of luxurious features including exclusive aluminum wheels, power adjustable cooled and heated leather seats, a power rear tailgate, a large 12 inch touchscreen paired with connected navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional features include power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, and Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and unique exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sync 4, Skid Plates, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1RT6NEA12655.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Mechanical

Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
SYNC 4

