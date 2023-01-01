$53,794+ tax & licensing
$53,794
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-LINE TWIN-PANEL MOONROOF TRAILER TOW
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
40,777KM
Used
- Stock #: 23381B
- VIN: 1FMSK8KHXNGB83406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,777 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 40,777 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8KHXNGB83406.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $363.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $21732 ). See dealer for details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
