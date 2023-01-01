Menu
The Ford Explorer is primed for modern-day exploration. Its adjustable interior offers space and comfort for the whole family. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. 

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 41,231 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

2022 Ford Explorer

41,231 KM

$58,294

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

ST 4X4

2022 Ford Explorer

ST 4X4

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$58,294

+ taxes & licensing

41,231KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GC0NGA02923

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,231 KM

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-XXXX

1-888-632-0323

$58,294

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2022 Ford Explorer