$45,794+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Explorer
Timberline - Navigation
2022 Ford Explorer
Timberline - Navigation
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$45,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,999KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMSK8JH5NGB55000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,999 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Wireless Charging, Limited Slip Differential, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2022 Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 54,999 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Timberline. The rugged exterior styling of this Explorer Timberline Edition offers improved ground clearance and underbody skid plates that provide the perfect foundation to take on any adventure. It also includes exclusive black aluminum wheels, unique exterior styling, durable ActiveX seats that are heated and powered in the front, a large touch screen featuring SYNC 3, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, streaming audio and wireless device charging. Additional features include a leather heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, FordPass Connect 4G hotspot, remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a 360 surround view camera, lane keep assist and departure warning, automatic emergency braking, evasion assist, blind spot detection, off road lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Limited Slip Differential, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8JH5NGB55000.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $309.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18500 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2022 Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 54,999 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Timberline. The rugged exterior styling of this Explorer Timberline Edition offers improved ground clearance and underbody skid plates that provide the perfect foundation to take on any adventure. It also includes exclusive black aluminum wheels, unique exterior styling, durable ActiveX seats that are heated and powered in the front, a large touch screen featuring SYNC 3, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, streaming audio and wireless device charging. Additional features include a leather heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, FordPass Connect 4G hotspot, remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a 360 surround view camera, lane keep assist and departure warning, automatic emergency braking, evasion assist, blind spot detection, off road lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Limited Slip Differential, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8JH5NGB55000.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $309.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $18500 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
WIRELESS CHARGING
KEYPAD
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Upfitter Switches
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3 Skid Plates
Regenerative Alternator
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
67.7 L Fuel Tank
3.58 Torsen Limited Slip Rear Axle
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18" High Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: laser-etched Timberline logo
Tires: P265/65R18 AT BSW
Off-Road Lights
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Metal-Look Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2021 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 88,069 KM $43,794 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue AWD SV w/Moonroof Pkg sv moonroof 89,783 KM $24,794 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 126,075 KM $21,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Ford Explorer