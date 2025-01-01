Menu
This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. 

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 79,952 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. 

Our F-250 Super Dutys trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-250 XLT is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keep warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 with SiriusXM radio and streaming audio capable, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, cruise control and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Sync, Trailer Hitch, Lane Departure Warning.

2022 Ford F-250

79,952 KM

$66,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT - Remote Start

2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT - Remote Start

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,952KM
VIN 1FT8W2BT7NEF43232

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,952 KM

Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, SYNC!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 79,952 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this F-250 XLT is a great choice as it includes some useful features such as aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step, a class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes Ford Co-Pilot360, lane keep warning, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a smart device remote engine start. Additional features are a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 with SiriusXM radio and streaming audio capable, a rear view camera, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power windows, cruise control and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Sync, Trailer Hitch, Lane Departure Warning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W2BT7NEF43232.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $452.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $27067 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels

Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking

Sync
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2022 Ford F-250