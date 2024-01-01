$36,798+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPly
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XLT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPly
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$36,798
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,542KM
VIN 3FTTW8E33NRA17718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPly, Android Auto, 4G LTE, Streaming Audio!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With a carbon footprint that is smaller than its physical footprint, the Maverick offers impressive efficiency and capability to keep up with your busy lifestyle. This 2022 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This Crew Cab pickup has 49,542 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Maverick's trim level is XLT. This game changing Maverick XLT offers an impressive list of features and is equipped with aluminum wheels, a large touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include premium cloth seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, cruise control, LED Lights, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with it's rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carply, Android Auto, 4g Lte, Streaming Audio, Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8E33NRA17718.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.39 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14866 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G LTE
Apple CarPly
FLEXBED
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$36,798
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Ford MAVERICK