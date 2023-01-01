2022 Ford Ranger

$50,794 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 4 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434837

10434837 Stock #: 23381A

23381A VIN: 1FTER4FH3NLD31158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,482 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.