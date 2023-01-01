2022 Ford Ranger

$48,794 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9998276

9998276 Stock #: 23025A

23025A VIN: 1FTER4FH7NLD12953

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour HOT PEPPER RED TINTED CLEARCOAT METALLIC

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.