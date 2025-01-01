$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Transit
Cargo Van
2022 Ford Transit
Cargo Van
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,646KM
VIN 1FTBR2X87NKA33398
Vehicle Details
- Stock # PA33398
- Mileage 65,646 KM
Vehicle Description
For an efficient hauler, you can't do any better than this Ford Transit! This 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This van has 65,646 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBR2X87NKA33398.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This van has 65,646 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBR2X87NKA33398.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS 11,959 KM $31,991 + tax & lic
2009 Buick Enclave CXL 267,543 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van 65,646 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2022 Ford Transit