$50,991+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$50,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,115KM
VIN 3GTPUCEK2NG589800
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 37,115 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio!
This professional grade Sierra 1500 has the proven GMC power you expect from your truck, ensuring that every haul, every trailering experience, and every family trip is handled like a pro. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Selkirk.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 37,115 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailering package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, Tow Package
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2022 GMC Sierra 1500