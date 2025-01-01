Menu
Low Mileage!

Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, youll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 38,305 kms. Its titanium rush metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 1500s trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailering package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more!

Details Description

12287571

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

VIN 1GTUUCED7NZ531511

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Mileage 38,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 38,305 kms. It's titanium rush metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailering package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-482-XXXX

204-482-1010

2022 GMC Sierra 1500