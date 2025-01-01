$28,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$28,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,519KM
VIN 3GKALTEV9NL255312
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 82,519 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera!
From the endless practicality to the striking style, this 2022 Terrain makes every day better. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, it's a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUV's usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 82,519 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive features such as a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLE also includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, a rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power driver seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver, Power Seat, LED Lights
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2022 GMC Terrain