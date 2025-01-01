Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> From the endless practicality to the striking style, this 2022 Terrain makes every day better. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, its a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUVs usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what youd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, dont miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 82,519 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Terrains trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive features such as a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus its also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLE also includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, a rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power driver seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2022 GMC Terrain

82,519 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12131193

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,519KM
VIN 3GKALTEV9NL255312

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 82,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera!

From the endless practicality to the striking style, this 2022 Terrain makes every day better. This 2022 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2022 GMC Terrain shows that Professional Grade is more than an idea, it's a way of life. From endless details that relentlessly improve the SUV's usability, to striking style, and amazing capability, this 2022 Terrain is exactly what you expect from a GMC SUV. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV. For the next step in the evolution of the crossover and small SUV segment, don't miss this GMC Terrain. This SUV has 82,519 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive features such as a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLE also includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, a rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a power driver seat and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver, Power Seat, LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier 65,283 KM $28,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Nissan Kicks SV 26,084 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS for sale in Selkirk, MB
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 100,264 KM $31,991 + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain