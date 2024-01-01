$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Yukon
Denali
2022 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,178KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKS2DKL2NR135487
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 59,178 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate!
As capable as it is handsome, this GMC Yukon is the perfect SUV for the modern family. This 2022 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 59,178 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, wireless charging and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
As capable as it is handsome, this GMC Yukon is the perfect SUV for the modern family. This 2022 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 59,178 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, wireless charging and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Navigation, Heads-Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Forward Collision Alert, Bose Premium Audio, 360 Camera, LED Lights, Wireless Charging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 87,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Yukon Denali 59,178 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 64,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2022 GMC Yukon