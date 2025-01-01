Menu
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is a modern expression of Hondas human-centered design philosophy. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This sedan has 45,932 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Sedans trim level is EX. This EX trim adds a sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and more USB ports. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12037 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.

Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

2022 Honda Civic

45,932 KM

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is a modern expression of Honda's human-centered design philosophy. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This sedan has 45,932 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This EX trim adds a sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and more USB ports. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12037 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keep Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

