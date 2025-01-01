$29,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Android Auto
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Android Auto
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$29,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,932KM
VIN 2HGFE2F3XNH103956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2868
- Mileage 45,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is a modern expression of Honda's human-centered design philosophy. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This sedan has 45,932 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This EX trim adds a sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and more USB ports. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12037 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is a modern expression of Honda's human-centered design philosophy. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up.This sedan has 45,932 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This EX trim adds a sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and more USB ports. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Traffic Sign Recognition.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.11 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12037 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keep Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2023 GMC Terrain Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats 19,009 KM $38,794 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Escape Platinum - Navigation - 360 Camera 80,818 KM $31,294 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX - A/C - Bluetooth 78,000 KM $20,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$29,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Honda Civic