$40,794+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda CR-V
Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2022 Honda CR-V
Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$40,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,557KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H90NH207650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,557 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2022 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 43,557 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. This road trip ready Touring CR-V is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $16480 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2022 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 43,557 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. This road trip ready Touring CR-V is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $16480 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Automatic Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2020 Ford F-150 XL 219,056 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats 43,557 KM $40,794 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 30,732 KM $50,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$40,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Honda CR-V