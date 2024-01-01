Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2022 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 43,557 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. This road trip ready Touring CR-V is equipped with a gorgeous sunroof and luxurious leather seats for an incredible experience every time you slide behind your wheel. You get a remote that controls your sunroof, power liftgate, and power windows for ultimate convenience along with memory seats. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, Honda LaneWatch, and fog lamps. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $275.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $16480 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Automatic Braking

2022 Honda CR-V