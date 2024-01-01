Menu
<b>Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate, Off-Road Suspension, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> This Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV thats equal parts capable, stylish, and very comfortable. This 2022 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 63,767 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Cherokees trim level is Trailhawk. This Cherokee Trailhawk edition adds skid plates, tow hooks, and off road suspension so you can build new roads no matter the conditions. This rugged and ready Cherokee offers heated front seats, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, proximity keys, blind spot detection, parking sensors, remote start, and LED headlights for comfort and convenience. Stay connected on the commute or the trail with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless streaming Audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX8ND526681 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX8ND526681</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$244.98</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14662 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2022 Jeep Cherokee

63,767 KM

$36,294

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

11944707

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$36,294

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,767KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX8ND526681

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2616
  • Mileage 63,767 KM

Heated Seats

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

REAR CAMERA

Off-Road Suspension

Android Auto

Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$36,294

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2022 Jeep Cherokee