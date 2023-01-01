$36,794+ tax & licensing
$36,794
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
2022 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk - Power Liftgate
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
49,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9636595
- Stock #: 22750B
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB0NT131736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,123 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The functional nature of this Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2022 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package. This SUV has 49,123 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 177HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This Trailhawk is ready for adventure with skid plates, off-road suspension, and a tow hook. This trim also adds luxury with a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and remote start. This exciting Compass comes with the Uconnect 5 infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and wi-fi. Other great features include heated seats, remote keyless entry, rear camera, and LED lights. Stay safe with blind spot detection, automatic braking, lane keep assist, and parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB0NT131736.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14864 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CAMERA
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Wi-Fi
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7