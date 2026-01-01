$30,794+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Carnival
LX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$30,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,362KM
VIN KNDNB5H37N6156312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,362 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$30,794
+ taxes & licensing>
2022 Kia Carnival