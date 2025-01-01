$24,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Kia NIRO
PLUG-IN Hybrid EX
2022 Kia NIRO
PLUG-IN Hybrid EX
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,418KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDCD3LD1N5504908
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 91,418 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Hello. This 2022 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is for sale today in Selkirk.
This SUV has 91,418 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
This SUV has 91,418 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2018 GMC Canyon 4WD All Terrain w/Cloth 84,834 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX SPORT 88,967 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L 52,054 KM $36,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2022 Kia NIRO