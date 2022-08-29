Menu
2022 Lincoln Aviator

7,123 KM

Details Description

$80,694

+ tax & licensing
RESERVE AWD - Low Mileage

Location

7,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9261004
  • Stock #: A2277
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC6NGL17638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With a plush interior, a stunning exterior, and a punchy powertrain to back it up, expect this Aviator to rule the midsize SUV class. This 2022 Lincoln Aviator is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With a stylish exterior, a plush cabin, and a pair of potent powertrains, this 2022 Lincoln Aviator offers nearly the same luxury experience as the larger Navigator, but its more compact, mid-size dimensions make it easier to live with. This Aviator is all about quiet comfort; its ride is compliant and its driving demeanor relaxed, no matter the conditions.This low mileage SUV has just 7,123 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LM5J7XC6NGL17638.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $544.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $32600 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

