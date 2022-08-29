$80,694+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Aviator
RESERVE AWD - Low Mileage
7,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9261004
- Stock #: A2277
- VIN: 5LM5J7XC6NGL17638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,123 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With a plush interior, a stunning exterior, and a punchy powertrain to back it up, expect this Aviator to rule the midsize SUV class. This 2022 Lincoln Aviator is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a stylish exterior, a plush cabin, and a pair of potent powertrains, this 2022 Lincoln Aviator offers nearly the same luxury experience as the larger Navigator, but its more compact, mid-size dimensions make it easier to live with. This Aviator is all about quiet comfort; its ride is compliant and its driving demeanor relaxed, no matter the conditions.This low mileage SUV has just 7,123 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LM5J7XC6NGL17638.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $544.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $32600 ). See dealer for details.
